Free games of the week on the Epic Games Store

Ready for the weekend? Well, if you’re looking for new games to keep you company, the Epic Games Store has taken care of this week’s selection of free titles.

Hitman and Shadownrun Collection are the free availability of this farm (27), the latter being a collection with the titles Shadowrun Returns, Shadownrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut and Shadowrun Hong Kong – Extended Edition.

That is, there are many games to enjoy over the next few days.

Interested parties must access the platform, both through the client for Windows and through the web version – which allows redemption through the cell phone – until the next day 3. The deadline for obtaining it is noon. It is only necessary to redeem the game, and its installation can happen at any other time appropriate to the user.

It is worth noting that it is not necessary to choose only one of the two offers, and as soon as the promotion ends, new titles will be added to the list of free games for a limited time on the platform. One of the next titles already confirmed for free availability is Into the Breach.

It is important that interested parties also check the minimum and recommended requirements to run the games on their PCs. From the current wave, Hitman is the one that offers greater stress to the hardware, requiring 4 GB of RAM, Core i5 processor or higher, and a dedicated GPU from the Nvidia GTX 660.

Remember, the availability of the killer game arrives at the same time that Hitman 3 is confirmed for 2021, with distribution also via Epic Games Store.



