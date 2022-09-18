Free games in Epic Games Store on September 22 — the best pastime

One of the best features of the weekly giveaways of games in the Epic Game Store is that there are no real expectations about the type of content that fans will receive. He gives away everything, big and small, and some weekly offers are very similar, while others are completely different. One could argue that the Epic Games Store tends towards indie games, and that’s true, but its selection provides the variety of games it offers. Indie games are great for just that.

As they say, diversity is a spice to life, and it is equally important for any gaming service, such as Epic Games Store. His current free games are Captain and Spirit of the North, both interesting indie games, and the next selection will be available on September 22 at 10:00 Pacific Time. This offer is very different in content, but requires a huge investment from the player.

Epic Games Store Gives away Hundreds of hours of content for free

Ark: Survival Evolved and Gloomhaven are the next big giveaways in the Epic Games Store. Ark hardly needs an introduction, but it is a survival sandbox adventure game in which players enter a world where they must survive together with its inhabitants-dinosaurs. Meanwhile, Gloomhaven is a tactical role—playing dungeon game based on the board game of the same name. The dinosaur game and the board adaptation, which does not involve dinosaurs in general, are as different as they appear, but they have one important thing in common.

Since Ark: Survival Evolved maps are so intense, it can take tens of hours to complete the main content. Combine this with an open sandbox gameplay approach, and players easily spend hundreds of hours on Ark: Survival Evolved and may never even see the “end”. The open nature of the game will benefit everyone who loves dinosaurs and wants to turn their humble character into a master of survival. Meanwhile, Gloomhaven has 95 main quests, 17 game classes and a comprehensive approach to its content, where the main campaign alone will easily take hundreds of hours, along with other accidents. In short, fans get a ton of hours in the Epic Games Store, and it’s all free, and the quality of the content certainly justifies its quantity.

One of the advantages of the Epic Game Store, which always reveals its content in advance, is that players can plan. If someone is looking for a short game, they won’t get it on September 22, but next week may be completely different. If someone is looking for an opportunity to save time, they will get the best deal in the Epic Games Store with their next offer.

Epic Games Store users receive several free games every month.