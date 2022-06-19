Free games for PS Plus for July 2022 Wish List

Right now, PS Plus subscribers can appreciate all the new privileges of the Extra and Premium levels if they have upgraded from the new Essential level. There are a lot of great games on the PS Plus Extra and Premium levels, although some are particularly unhappy with the free PS Plus games in June 2022.

Free Essential level games include God of War, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, which makes the reason pretty clear. However, the free PS Plus games for July 2022 will be slightly different. Subscribers will receive not only two free games as part of Essential (or how it works right now), but also several more games added to Extra and Premium.

It is expected that free games for PS Plus for July 2022 will be announced on June 29, and the announcement of the releases of Extra and Premium games will take place closer to mid-July. Fans already know that Stray is one of the PS Plus Extra games for July that joined the service on the first day of release, but here are a few games that are perfect for the service.

Free game for PS Plus for July 2022 — Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)

Despite the fact that Activision-Blizzard is being acquired by Xbox, the deal has not yet been completed, and getting Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) on PS Plus would be a strong step. It is considered one of the best CoD games in recent years, and its sequel, released later this year, will be a good game to create a stir.

Many fans have probably already played Modern Warfare, but those who are interested in returning to the franchise, those who have not played yet, or those who have left the game will benefit from its inclusion. Not to mention that FPS is one of the most popular genres, so adding a Call of Duty game to PS Plus at any time is a win—win option.

Free game for PS Plus for July 2022 — The Pathless

Putting together something as serious as Call of Duty is difficult, but something serious but unique would be right. Pathless would ultimately be a good choice for PS Plus, because it’s different, but it reflects this important fun factor well. This is an interactive Annapurna 2020 game, as well as an adventure for the PlayStation console. The Pathless is an open—world third-person action adventure in which players attempt to remove the curse from the island they live on. It is full of puzzles, unique abilities and serious game mechanics of the relationship with the Eagle.

The Pathless is also a good game that perhaps too many have overslept about. To attract more attention to this with the help of PS Plus is a win—win option for all participants.

PS Plus Extra/Premium Games for July 2022 Wish List

It’s unclear which games will join Stray on PS Plus Extra/Premium in July, and it’s also unknown how many games will be added for each platform or level. Now it’s like shooting in the dark. However, if any of the following games make it to PS Plus, they will be great games for the service. Since the higher levels are premium and include a lot of great AAA games, it’s best to shoot at the stars if you have to shoot in the dark, so here are a few hopes:

PS1 — Final Fantasy Tactics, Chrono Cross PS2 — Jak and Daxter: The Lost Frontier, NBA Street Vol. 2 PSP — Secret Agent Clank, God of War: Ghost of Sparta PS3 — Metal Gear Solid 4, Journey PS4 — The Witcher 3 PS5 — requires two

PS Plus subscribers receive several free games every month.