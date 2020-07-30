Free games during the week from the Epic Games Store

We have reached the end of another week, which sees new titles coming to the promotion of free games from the Epic Games Store. The new selection appeals to the players’ nostalgia, with titles developed with strong inspiration in the classics of the 80s and 90s, including 20XX, Barony and Superbrothers: Sword and Sorcery EP.

20XX is a roguelike platform game whose main inspiration is Megaman. In addition to the more modern look, the game also differs from its source by offering local and online cooperative gameplay for up to two players, which includes crossplay between the Epic Games Store and Steam. The developer promises constant updates, and weekly challenges ensure that players are always interested.

Barony is a Roguelike RPG with gameplay and visuals that refer to Minecraft, but with slightly more detailed graphics with colors that refer to older games. In the words of the developers, it is “a love letter for classics like Ultima Underworld, System Shock and Daggerfall”. The cooperative here is exclusively online, but reaches 4 players, also with crossplay enabled, and there is a promise of 4 years of free updates.

Finally, Superbrothers: Sword and Sorcery EP is a single-player adventure game with a strong focus on its storyline. Players will take on the role of a warrior nun on a relaxed adventure through a Bronze Age mountain jungle, solving puzzles to the soundtrack created by Jim Guthrie.

Just this week, the Epic Games Store announced the arrival of achievements in games, as a way to make the experience of its users more robust and closer to its main competitors. The store will also be responsible for the exclusive marketing of Rocket League from now on, with the adoption of the Free to Play format.

