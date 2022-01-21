Free Games And Sale This Weekend: Relicta, Yu-Gi-Oh And More

Games: We tell you all the free and sale games available between January 21 and 23 on PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC (Steam) and Nintendo Switch. New weekend, new grid of opportunities to discover other games. We tell you everything that will be available to you on the main platforms on January 21 and 23. Whether you are on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch or PC, companies offer succulent promotions before closing the week.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel for PlayStation, Xbox and PC

The famous Konami license arrives by surprise on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC (coming soon on Nintendo Switch, Android and iOS). This free to play game allows you to collect over 10,000 cards spanning over 20 years of Yu-Gi-Oh history. Master Duel does not require any payment to play (microtransactions inside); it will be available forever on the platforms where it has arrived.

Relict for pc

Epic Games Store continues to celebrate its weekly free games promotion. This time it’s Relicta, available until January 27 at 17:00 (CET). Once you redeem it, it will remain linked to your profile in the client forever.