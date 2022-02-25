Free Games And On Sale This Weekend (February 25-28): Assassin’s Creed Valhalla…

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: We tell you all the free games and offers available on the weekend between February 25 and 28 on PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC and Nintendo Switch. New weekend, new opportunities to play without paying a single euro more. Between February 25 and 27 you will find an assortment of experiences that revolve around the main platforms of the moment. Find out what awaits you on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Stadia and Nintendo Switch.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PlayStation, Xbox, Stadia and PC

Ubisoft returns another weekend with one of its games at no additional cost. This time it allows users to access Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for a limited time, one of its reference titles at the moment. You will have until February 28 to play the title without restrictions on the following systems. Once it is finished, the progress will remain saved in case you decide to buy it.