Free Games And On Sale This Weekend (February 18-20): FIFA 22, Cyberpunk 2077…

Games: We tell you the most outstanding opportunities to enjoy new games for free between February 18 and 20 on PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC and Nintendo Switch. Every weekend you have at your fingertips a new assortment of opportunities around the video game. Between February 18 and 20 you will be able to access top titles, such as Cyberpunk 2077 and FIFA 22. We tell you the most outstanding games, tests and offers on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch .

FIFA 22 on Steam

The EA Sports title offers a free trial period for all Steam users. Until next February 21 at 19:00 (CET) you can access its content without restrictions. The progress will remain in your profile in case you ever want to take the leap.

Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

CD Projekt RED celebrated the release of Patch 1.5 this week with the release of a free trial. Whether you’re on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, you can play it for five hours. As usual, if you buy it later you will continue from where you left off. This way you have the opportunity to find out what the new generation version looks like.

Descenders and Children of Morta on Steam

Descenders and Children of Morta are another of the opportunities you will have this weekend. You will be able to play the full version of both titles until February 18 and 21 at 19:00 (CET), respectively. You decide whether to ride the mountain bikes downhill or overcome the hordes of monsters in your path.