Free for Metro Last Light on the Epic Games Store

The titles have already been offered for free, but all those who do not have them in their library can finally get them.

The titles that Epic Games Store is giving away this week are Metro Last Light Redux and For the King, which was already present in another of the store’s promotions. However, those who have not yet added it to their video game library will have another chance to do so, and without paying a single euro. It replaces Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition and will be available from February 4 to February 11. Halycon 6 will be next.

For the King takes us to a scene of uncertainty and violence. The king has been assassinated and the queen asks the people to fight to stop the wave of violence that devastates the kingdom. Whether alone or in company (local or online cooperative), the player will have to make important strategic decisions to dominate the situation and triumph over the ashes of the kingdom.

The title developed by Ion Oak Games combines elements of strategy, which complement RPG combat mechanics and dungeon exploration. Each of the games has its own peculiarities, since the maps are generated procedurally. It is the moment to fulfill all the pending tasks and to finish off all the creatures that threaten the peace of the kingdom.

First of all, you need an account on the Epic Games Store.

If you don’t have it, just register for free at this link

Fill in the different fields (name, surname, username, email address and password) and choose if you want to receive commercial information.

Accept the terms of service and follow the steps to activate the account.

Activate the two-step verification process.

Once you have access, enter the link above in this news and redeem the video game.

Download the client in the following link

You can now access your library and run the games!