Free Fire’s 3rd birthday: how to earn character and codes

Free Fire’s birthday is on August 22nd and, to celebrate the three years since its launch, Garena will give several gifts to the players.

On this date, players who enter the game will be able to collect a character for free: Alvaro, Paloma, Kelly, Rafael, Maxim, Kapella, Wukong, Jota, Notora, Steffie, A124 and Shani are among the options. Check out other commemorative actions below. It is worth mentioning that Battle Royale is available for download on Android and iPhone (iOS), or on the PC through emulators such as LD Player, MSI App Player and Bluestacks.

In addition to the free character, players will also receive an Awakening Fragment. This item is essential to enable the Awakening mode of the characters Kelly “Ventania” and Hayato “Chama Azul”, which will arrive in the game on August 19th. Kelly’s “Ventania” ability increases weapon damage after running for seven seconds, while Hayato “Blue Flame” reduces frontal damage for three seconds.

The developer will also distribute 5,000 “codiguins” of the new Elite Pass. To obtain them, players must pay attention to Garena’s social networks on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The package comes with the Sushi Threat theme and highlights the character skins Exterminator of Ramen (female) and Exterminator of Raw Fish (male) In addition, the game will receive other events with free rewards and exclusive temporary skins.

Free Fire celebrates its anniversary on August 22, the day it was ready, in 2017. After that date, the online game went through betas and was officially launched in Brazil on December 4 of the same year. Battle Royale is developed by a small Vietnamese game producer, 111dots Studio, and published by Asian Garena, also responsible for other games, such as Speed ​​Drifters, Arena of Valor and House of Heroes.



