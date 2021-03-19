Free Fire World Series: to give 2 million dollar prize money

The great international tournament of the popular Garena mobile action video game already has closed dates with the best teams from each region.

After months of waiting and cancellations of face-to-face tournaments around the world due to the global coronavirus crisis, the long-awaited Free Fire World Series finally returns this 2021 in Singapore after more than a year of absence. This has been announced by those responsible, confirming that the tournament will take place during the next month of May 2021 with the best international Free Fire teams and up to 2 million dollars in prizes.

The Free Fire World Series returns in 2021

And it is that we are facing the largest monetary prize ever awarded in world Free Fire competitions, as we say, with 2 million dollars accumulated in prizes. So much so, that a total of 22 of the best teams from 14 different regions around the world will compete. To begin with, starting on May 22, the Play-In qualifiers will be held in which 12 teams will search for the last two places available to join the 10 teams already qualified for the grand final, which will start on the 29th of the same month.

During the tournament, Garena has already announced great sanitary measures to guarantee the health of the participants, with various protocols to prevent possible infections. And it is that after the success of the Free Fire World Series 2019 in Rio, with more than 2 million concurrent spectators, Garena hopes to be able to offer an even greater show in Singapore.

We leave you with the list of finalist teams of the Free Fire World Series: Singapore:

# 1 from Indonesia

# 1 from India

# 1 in Latin America

# 1 from Brazil

# 1 in Thailand

# 1 from Vietnam

# 1 of Russia and CIS

# 1 of MENA (Middle East and North Africa)

Play-In # 1

Play-In # 1

