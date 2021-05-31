Free Fire World Cup Sets Record With 5.4 Million Viewers

Free Fire: The 2021 edition of the Free Fire world championship marked a new audience record. With a peak of 5.4 million viewers, the event went down in history as the biggest eSports broadcast ever made.

Audience data are from Esports Charts and show that this edition in Singapore had more than twice as many viewers as the edition in Brazil. Around here, the 2019 competition had 2 million people watching.

Competition Details

Regarding the result of the competition, the Thai team Phoenix Force was the winner. The Thais managed four Booyahs and 48 kills, reaching 113 points and taking home $500,000.

LOUD, the Brazilian team, took second place with 39 kills and 77 points, in addition to the US$ 250,000 prize.

Phoenix Force is formed by:

Wattipong “D_Long” Ngarmrod,

Kitsawin “Rambo” Chanawong,

Piyapon “TheCruz” Boonchuay

Chirasak “Joena” Moonsarn

Phoenix Force player TheCruz was named the Free Fire World Series MVP (Most Valuable Player) with 23 kills in six takedowns.