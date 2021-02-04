Free Fire will have crossover with Attack on Titan in March

In yet another series of collaborative events, Garena announced that Free Fire will have a crossover with the anime Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin) in March, when the title will receive costumes based on some characters.

“Attack on Titan fans will be able to face off wearing the colors of the Survey Corps division, as well as clothes inspired by the fearsome man-eating Titans. There will also be many other exclusive collaboration content, including weapon skins and other in-game and collectible items, “the producer said in a statement.

So far, an official date for the arrival of the content to the game has not been announced, something that should happen in February.