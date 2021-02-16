Free Fire: what are the best assault rifles

We review the best Free Fire weapons and highlight the most powerful assault rifles from Garena’s battle royale, free for iOS and Android.

Free Fire is one of the best battle royale on the current scene. Garena’s title has only grown in popularity over the past few months, which is causing a buzz week after week. This time we are looking forward to a collaboration event with Shingeki no Kyojin, as well as other weekly updates that constantly keep the game fresh. Something that remains a little longer is the list with the best weapons, since the players are making it little by little as they directly try all the available arsenal. To begin with, we will tell you which are the best Free Fire assault rifles as long as you are clear about which weapons are more powerful in the free title for iOS and Android.

AN94

Damage: 59

Range: 64

Accuracy: 47

Rate of Fire: 53

Charger: 30

Reload Speed: 45

AK

Damage: 61

Range: 72

Accuracy: 41

Rate of Fire: 56

Charger: 30

Reload Speed: 41

FAMAS

Damage: 53

Range: 70

Accuracy: 54

Rate of Fire: 67

Charger: 30

Reload Speed: 48