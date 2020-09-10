Free Fire: weekly schedule from September 9 to 15

We detail all the events and challenges that will take place in Free Fire this week from September 9 to 15 on iOS and Android mobile devices.

Free Fire is another of the titles that is succeeding to a great extent lately. After learning about their collaboration with La Casa de Papel (Netflix series), from Garena they have shared a calendar in which they detail all the challenges, events and promotions that will take place in the game, both on iOS and Android mobile devices. Below we leave them detailed so that you can consult them in a simple and direct way. On the other hand, we remember that you can download Free Fire for free without too much complication.

Free Fire Weekly Agenda: Events and Challenges

“The #PlanBermuda comes with everything to the battlefields of Free Fire. Do not miss any mission to obtain all the special objects of our collaboration with La Casa de Papel ”, they detail from the official account of the game, through Twitter. Thanks to this tweet we can know how the week is:

Wednesday September 9: Recharge: The gang and Discount in the Incubator.

Thursday, September 10: Time of the robbery

Friday, September 11: (event without a name but in whose descriptive image appear animal skins and a loot box).

Saturday September 12: Recharge: Zorro

Sunday September 13: Ticket printing (to get exclusive rewards until the 22nd).

Monday, September 14: Emote Party

Tuesday, September 15: Mysterious Shop

On the other hand, we remember that the Bermuda Plan will be available from the 20th of this same month of September. This event will offer new skins based on La Casa de Papel, such as the classic red jumpsuit from the Netflix original series, as well as two exclusive skins inspired by Free Fire’s collaboration with the television show: the Plan Bermuda Shinobi and Kunoichi and the Bermuda Street plan.



