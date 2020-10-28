Free Fire: weekly schedule from October 28 to November 3

We tell you all the news and events that arrive this week from October 28 to November 3 to Free Fire, now available on iOS and Android mobiles.

We are finally immersed in the terrifying week of Halloween. It is a very special date in the calendar in which we can enjoy unique events in several of our favorite games. Specifically, the one that concerns us in this piece is Garena Free Fire, the successful battle royale in which we can enjoy news, discounts and events. Next we tell you everything we have to do about it as we did in the week of October 21 to 27. We also explain the complete update that the game received a few days ago, which adds several new features. Finally, we do not want to close this introduction without remembering that you have available a piece in which we explain how to get diamonds for free and easily in both the iOS and Android versions.

Free Fire Weekly Agenda: Events and Challenges

This week is marked by the Halloween event, which comes accompanied by various new special skins and events such as recharges, as well as discounts on various weapons, among other things. We leave you detailed here each of these days along with a small key description:

Wednesday, October 28: Poncho de Don Muerte

Thursday, October 29: Don Muerte, Day of the Dead Discount and Pre-order the Elite Pass

Friday October 30: Refill Skillet and “I’m rich!”

Saturday October 31: Royale Discount of the day

Sunday, November 1: New elite pass, Musical Delusion and Big scam

Monday, November 2: Gold Party and Rockie Skin Refill

Tuesday, November 3: Emote Recharge



