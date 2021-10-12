Free Fire: weekly schedule from October 13 To 19 With Diamond Royale and Evolutionary Recharge

Free Fire: Discover the contents of the Free Fire weekly agenda scheduled between October 13 and 19. Expand your inventory with new cosmetic items. Free Fire has revealed the new content that will be added to Garena’s title as part of the new weekly schedule. You can expect multiple news around the battle royale between October 13 and 19. In case you don’t know it yet, we remind you that the game is available in free to play format for Android and iOS mobile devices. Here is a compilation of links of interest that could help you.

Free Fire weekly agenda: all content

Wednesday October 13, 2021 | Discount: Nutcracker

Thursday October 14, 2021 | Diamond Royale

Friday October 15, 2021 | Magic Roulette: Scar Megadolon Alpha and Evolutionary Reload

Saturday October 16, 2021 | Discount: Lutrino Sakura

Monday, October 18, 2021 | Discount: Incubator

Tuesday, October 19, 2021 | Incubator Bonus

In addition, you can get the new General aspect in Diamond Royale and get the Shark Attack Box thanks to the Evolutionary Recharge, among other novelties.

Do you want to keep up to date with what happens in the Free Fire universe? Do not worry. Through our news section you will find out what is happening around them. The most popular content comes through the free reward codes. By redeeming them you will receive items in your inventory at no additional cost.

Free Fire is an action batlle royale developed by Garena, it has millions of players and you can download it for free on your Android or iOS device.