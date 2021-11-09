Free Fire: Weekly Schedule From November 9 To 16

Free Fire: Garena announces all the news that will be added to Free Fire between November 9 and 16, in which even more events, skins and surprises await. As is tradition, Free Fire has revealed this Tuesday the contents that will arrive in the game in the coming days. A new weekly agenda that covers from November 9 to 16 and that allows you to continue adding skins, events and content to the famous Garena battle royale (free on iOS and Android, in case you haven’t tried it yet). We leave you with a quick review of it

Free Fire weekly agenda: all content

Wednesday, November 10, 2021 | Discounts fair (with prizes such as the sports car Booyah Day 2021)

Thursday, November 11, 2021 | Time travel and Bonus of the day return

Friday, November 12, 2021 | Magic roulette (with prizes like the UMP Booyah Day! 2021 or the sickle bones of fire), new evolution of the UMP and Booyah! x 30

Saturday, November 13, 2021 | Diamond Royale (where to get a crimson skin) and Skyler: previous access

Monday, November 15, 2021 | Magic Roulette: Dragon Captain

Tuesday, November 16, 2021 | 30x Crate Refill and special missions with rewards such as Predator Booyah, Fire Skull Parachute, Champion Booyah Table, Predator Booyah Machete and AWM Booyah Day.