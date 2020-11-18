Free Fire: weekly schedule from November 18 to 24

We tell you all the news and events that arrive this week from November 18 to 24 to Free Fire, now available on iOS and Android mobiles.

We have already passed the equator of the month of November, marked by the arrival of the new generation of consoles. In these remaining weeks, we will be able to enjoy events such as Black Friday all over the world, within the framework of which we will have a good handful of discounts in multiple stores. Garena Free Fire was not going to be less and then we will tell you why. The title receives various news and weekly updates to keep the game active and its players satisfied.

Here we tell you everything we know as we did last week. We also explain the complete update that he received a while ago, which adds several new features. Finally, we remember that you also have a piece in which we explain how to get diamonds for free and easily in the iOS and Android versions.

Free Fire Weekly Agenda: Events and Challenges

This week is marked by Black Friday and the Mystery Shop, something that will help players to get all those items they want at a modest price lower than usual. An example of this savings that we can make is focused on diamonds, which we can spend in these web events that will have up to 90% discount. We leave you detailed here each of these days along with a small key description:

Wednesday, November 18: The Good End and Hidden Tracker

Thursday, November 19: Caja Bandera

Friday, November 20: Mysterious Shop

Saturday November 21: Sports Recharge and Discount on Weapons

Monday, November 23: Black Friday

Tuesday, November 24: Magic Roulette: FFCS Apprentice and Discount on Medals.



