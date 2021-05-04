Free Fire: weekly schedule from May 5 to May 11

Free Fire: We tell you all the contents of the Free Fire weekly agenda between May 5 and May 11. Dragons fly over the free to play. Free Fire reveals its weekly schedule between May 5 and May 11. Garena’s success on iOS and Android mobile devices will release a multitude of cosmetic elements over the next few days. Sharpen your gems and fatten your inventory.

Free Fire Weekly Agenda

This week the theme revolves around dragons, starting this Friday. Magic Roulette can give you up to level 6 of your favorite weapons, such as the M1014 Green Flame Dragon. On the other hand, next Tuesday the burning skull box will be launched, with which you can receive a feminine look.

Then we leave you with all this.

Wednesday May 5, 2021: Discount 5.5

Friday May 6, 2021: M1014 Green Flame Dragon Magic Roulette | Dragon Reload

Monday May 9, 2021: Diamond Royale | Draki Refill

Tuesday, May 10, 2021: Flaming Skull Box

We can also see a thematic event on May 8. Called Amor de Mamá, it has not transpired what it will launch specifically; We will have to wait for Garena to speak. We recommend that you stay tuned to the official Free Fire communication channels through Twitter and Facebook. In them, all the content that the popular battle royale will receive is shared before anyone else.

Remember that Garena Free Fire is one of the most successful free to play in recent months. What does that mean? Well, it does not require any payment to play, although its structure is designed to offer microtransactions in personalization content. The studio offers free reward codes every day with which to receive some of them at no additional cost. You can find it at the head of this news.