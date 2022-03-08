Free Fire: Weekly Schedule From March 9 to 14 With Killer Tower And Hunter’s Sword

Free Fire: We tell you all the new content that Free Fire will receive this week through the weekly agenda. Expand your wardrobe with new looks and more. Free Fire returns seven days later with its next weekly agenda. Between March 9 and 14, 2022, you will find plenty of opportunities to expand the cosmetics on your profile. Remember that the title developed by Garena is available in free to play format for iOS and Android mobile devices.

All the news of the weekly agenda of Free Fire

Wednesday March 9, 2022: Magic Roulette

Thursday, March 10, 2022: New Incubator

Friday March 11, 2022: Killer Tower, Creed Reload and Tigri Reload

Saturday March 12, 2022: Evolution of Famas and Infernal Recharge

Thus, the weekly agenda for the next few days stands out for the availability of the Magic Roulette starting this Wednesday, the arrival of a new Incubator on Thursday and content such as Killer Tower, Creed Reload and Tigri Reload on Friday. Finally, on Saturday comes the evolution of Famas with three levels available along with the Infernal Recharge. Remember that the new Incubator brings the new Gold, Mercury, Titanium and Iron Spectrum skins; In addition, the long-awaited The Creed of Fire event arrives on March 12, a unique opportunity to wear the colors of the Assassins Creed.

Do you want to be up to date with what is happening in the Free Fire universe? Do not worry. Through our news section you will find out what is happening around you. The most popular content comes through free reward codes. When redeeming them, you will receive items in your inventory at no additional cost.