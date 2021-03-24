Free Fire: weekly schedule from March 24 to 29

We tell you all the news and events that arrive this week from March 24 to 29, 2021 to Free Fire, now available on iOS and Android mobiles.

This March is about to come to an end. It has arrived loaded with news for Garena battle royale fans, including a series of free and daily reward codes, as well as other surprises that we have been able to enjoy in Free Fire. We are about to experience the collaboration with Shingeki no Kyojin (anime that is currently broadcasting its fourth and final season), so next Saturday, March 27, you should be very attentive to the game on your iOS or Android mobile device.

This time we will review all the news that arrive these days as part of the weekly agenda that begins this Wednesday, March 24, with various surprises and content updates, as we did last week. In general, it stands out for presenting mysterious “collaboration objects” that we still don’t know too much about and an upcoming Emote Reload. We tell you everything and we also remind you that you have a piece in which we explain how to get diamonds for free and easily in the iOS and Android versions.

Free Fire Weekly Agenda: Events and Challenges

This week is very simple, since instead of having five or even six days with special events we only have two indicated on the agenda. We assume that it is due to the Shingeki no Kyojin event that takes place this Saturday the 27th, which will occupy the time of the battle royale players. Be that as it may, we leave you detailed here each of these days along with a small key description:

Wednesday March 24: Collaboration Object and Rebel Recharge.

Monday March 29: Pre-Order Now and Emote Recharge.