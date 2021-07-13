Free Fire: weekly schedule from July 14 to 20 with Angelic Tower

Free Fire: We tell you the new Free Fire weekly agenda, available between July 14 and 20, 2021. Fatten your inventory with new cosmetics. Free Fire, the famous free to play battle royale for iOS and Android devices, presents the news of this week through its usual weekly schedule, this time from July 14 to X, 2021. Thanks to it, players will be able to access a catalog of new items that will become available in your cosmetics inventory.

Free Fire weekly agenda: all contents

Wednesday July 14, 2021 – New incubator

Thursday July 15, 2021 – Gloo Wall – Elite Justice

Friday July 16, 2021 – Angelic Tower

Saturday July 17, 2021 – Angel Recharge

Monday, July 19, 2021 – Magic Roulette: Blue Flame Dragon

Tuesday, July 20, 2021 – Reload: Dragon

The edition of this weekly agenda stands out for the dragon theme. We can add the Blue Flame to some of the weapons available thanks to the magic wheel. On the other hand, the Angelic Tower is updated with costumes related to the wings of the angels, which will also move throughout the next Saturday. Lastly, you can trade diamonds for a handful of Dragon Loot Boxes.

