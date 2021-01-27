Free Fire: weekly schedule from January 28 to February 2

We tell you all the news and events that arrive this week from January 28 to February 2, 2021 to Free Fire, already on iOS and Android mobiles.

Finally, the collaboration with the One Punch Man anime on Free Fire has arrived. Saitama, Genos and others come to Garena’s battle royale to be part of the collection of skins that players can get. But they are not the only reward available, but also various news related to the expected Elite Pass await us. Below we explain everything about it as part of the weekly agenda that starts with various surprises and content updates to keep Garena’s title active and fresh.

We did the same last week, and this time the series of news that will arrive from this Thursday, January 28 to next Tuesday, February 2, focus on providing a good handful of special One Punch Man items to strengthen this collaboration. We also remind you that you have a piece in which we explain how to get diamonds for free and easily in the iOS and Android versions.

Free Fire Weekly Agenda: Events and Challenges

This week is marked by the arrival of various accessories, weapons, boards, T-shirts and more from One Punch Man to the Store, in addition to the Elite Pass. But they are not the only news, as you can see. We leave you detailed here each of these days along with a small key description:

Thursday, December 28: Graffiti!

Friday December 29: Pre-order of the Elite Pass, Recharge: Captain B and Amanecer Box.

Saturday December 30: Discount on Arma Royale and “I’m Saitama – Prior Access”

Monday, December 1: Launch of the Elite Pass “Folklore Fuji” and arrival of objects and weapons from One Punch Man.

Tuesday, December 2: Recarda de Mohicano and Discount 2.2 in various skins.