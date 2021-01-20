Free Fire: weekly schedule from January 20 to 26

We tell you all the news and events that arrive this week from January 20 to 26, 2021 to Free Fire, now available on iOS and Android mobiles.

Garena recently surprised us by confirming the collaboration with the One Punch Man anime on Free Fire. It is now when Saitama, Genos and more come to the battle royale as skins, accompanied by other rewards that we can get if we complete a series of events or are lucky in Magic Roulette. Next we will explain everything about it, since it is now when you will have the opportunity to get it, in this week that starts with various surprises and content updates to keep Garena’s title constantly evolving.

As we did last week, the series of novelties that will arrive from this Wednesday, January 20 to next Tuesday, January 26, are mainly focused on the return of the Mystery Shop with new aspects and Royale discounts next Saturday. We also remind you that you have a piece in which we explain how to get diamonds for free and easily in the iOS and Android versions.

Free Fire Weekly Agenda: Events and Challenges

This week is marked by the arrival of the skins of Saitama and Genos to the Mystery Shop, in addition to the M1887 weapon and the special fists of the protagonist of One Punch Man. But they are not the only novelties, as you can see. We leave you detailed here each of these days along with a small key description:

Wednesday December 20: M1887-One Punch Man and Frantic Discount.

Thursday, December 21: Recharge: Captain K.

Friday, December 22: Mysterious shop with the skins of Saitama and Genos.

Saturday 23 December: Todo Royale with 50% discount.

Monday December 25: Booyah Discounts and Recharge Fair.

Tuesday, December 26: Discount on medals and Snow crystal box.