Free Fire: weekly schedule from February 24 to March 1

We tell you all the news and events that arrive this week from February 24 to March 1, 2021 to Free Fire, already on iOS and Android mobiles.

We say goodbye to February with an agenda full of news and surprises in Free Fire. To begin with, we see how the design of this small weekly calendar has changed and has been reduced to contain only four days instead of six of special events. We do not know if Garena will maintain this measure in future agendas, but for now our job is to provide you with all the new information that we know. To begin with, it should be noted that one of the recent novelties that we have been enjoying in the game for a few days is the Dynamic Duo mode (which can be unlocked as a result of the use of the golden vote) and other surprises such as a close collaboration with Shingeki no Kyojin scheduled for this upcoming March we are about to start.

Free Fire continues to maintain its success high and here we explain all the news that arrive these days as part of the weekly agenda that begins this Wednesday, February 24 with various surprises and content updates, as we did last week, the previous one and others. In general, these next few days are focused on providing the new legendary skin known as Cobra Ruby and other items from this Cobra collection, in addition to the pre-order of the Elite Pass. We tell you everything and we also remind you that you have a piece in which we explain how to get diamonds for free and easily in the iOS and Android versions.

Free Fire Weekly Agenda: Events and Challenges

This week is marked by the new legendary skin known as Cobra Ruby and the appearance of other objects from the Cobra collection, something that will give us options to get skins for our weapons and avatars. We leave you detailed here each of these days along with a small key description:

Wednesday, February 24: Discount on medal package.

Friday, February 26: Pre-order of the Elite Pass, Cobra Ruby (legendary skin) and Shirou Reload (the new character).

Saturday February 27: Recharge Gloo de Cobra.

Monday March 1st: Launch of the elite pass and Reload: Cobra Emote.

On the other hand, from Garena’s Twitter profile they have shared a series of promotional videos to present Shirou, a new character that comes to Free Fire and we can get it for free if we log into the game on February 26 .