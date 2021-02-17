Free Fire: weekly schedule from February 17 to 23

We tell you all the news and events that arrive this week from February 17 to 23, 2021 to Free Fire, now available on iOS and Android mobiles.

After leaving behind a week marked by the Valentine’s event, it is time for events such as Magic Roulette or a discount on weapons royale to return, among other discounts and juicy opportunities. In fact, thanks to the recent update of the Cobra Project we can find various news in Free Fire such as the Dynamic Duo mode (it can be unlocked as a result of the use of the golden vote) and other surprises such as a close collaboration with Shingeki no Kyojin ( scheduled for next March).

There is no doubt that Free Fire is being a success and in order to stay on the wave, below we explain all the news that arrive these days as part of the weekly agenda that begins this Wednesday the 17th with various surprises and content updates , as we did last week, the previous week and so on for a long time. In general, the news focuses on providing a series of discounts on Weapons Royale, welcoming the items from the Cobra Collection, and the return of Magic Roulette. We will tell you everything without further delay and we also remind you that you have a piece in which we explain how to get diamonds for free and easily in the iOS and Android versions.

Free Fire Weekly Agenda: Events and Challenges

This week is marked by the return of Magic Roulette and the appearance of objects from the cobra collection, something that will provide us with the opportunity to get skins for our weapons and avatars. We leave you detailed here each of these days along with a small key description:

Wednesday, February 17: discount on royale weapons.

Thursday, February 18: Magic Roulette: Predatory Cobra and Machete Reload.

Friday, February 19: black market.

Saturday, February 20: enrich your collection! And discount: priesthood fox.

Monday, February 22: lucky roulette and cash discount.

Tuesday February 23rd: oriental dragon box with exclusive skins.