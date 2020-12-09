Free Fire: weekly schedule from December 9 to 15

We tell you all the news and events that arrive this week from December 9 to 15 Free Fire, CR7 Memory Box, Night Party and much more

Garena surprised us all recently by confirming Cristiano Ronaldo’s collaboration on Free Fire. Believe it or not, that’s right: the footballer will be a playable character within the game and we will be able to learn more about it from December 13. Even so, now we will focus on this week that kicks off various surprises and new content updates to make each day unique within the game.

Below we tell you the news that will arrive from this Wednesday, December 9 until next Tuesday, the 15th as we did last week, marked by the availability of the Alas Negras complement and the opening of the Shani Workshop. We also remind you that you have a piece in which we explain how to get diamonds for free and easily in the iOS and Android versions.

Free Fire Weekly Agenda: Events and Challenges

This week is marked by the availability of the Memory Box, which will allow us to dress in special Cristiano Ronaldo soccer uniforms, among other surprises. Additionally, the Night Party is available again, just as the players requested. But they are not the only news, as you can see. We leave you detailed here each of these days along with a small key description:

Wednesday December 9: Yeti Recharge

Thursday, December 10: Diamond Royale and Mystic Tracker Discount

Friday, December 11: Night party

Saturday, December 12: Recharge gold and Memory Box 2020

Monday December 14: Enrich your collection with new accessories such as a purple katana or a beard with sunglasses.

Tuesday, December 15: Discount in Incubator to get various items in exchange for a lower price in diamonds.



