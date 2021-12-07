Free Fire: Weekly Schedule From December 8 to 14 With Special Bonus and Elephant Recharge

Free Fire: We tell you all the contents of the Free Fire weekly agenda between December 8 and 14, 2021. Do not miss the news. Free Fire reveals the contents that it will add as part of the new weekly agenda. You can expect a good handful of news that will be added to the popular Garena battle royale between December 8 and 14, 2021. We must remind you that the game is available in free to play format for iOS and Android mobile devices.

Free Fire weekly agenda: all content

Below we offer you the complete list of the news that you can enjoy in Free Fire during the next few days.

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 | Collaboration objects (pending confirmation)

Thursday, December 9, 2021 | Collaboration objects (pending confirmation)

Friday, December 10, 2021 | Recharge Cuack

Saturday, December 11, 2021 | Energy Watchers and Special Bonus Return

Monday, December 13, 2021 | Super dice

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 | Elephant Refill