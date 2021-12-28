Free Fire: Weekly Schedule From December 29 To January 4 With New Elite Pass

Free Fire offers a new round of cosmetics as part of its weekly schedule between December 29 and January 4. Fatten your inventory. Free Fire reveals the contents that it will add as part of the new weekly agenda. You can expect a good handful of news to be added to Garena’s popular battle royale between December 29, 2021 and January 4, 2022. We must remind you that the game is available in free to play format for iOS mobile devices and Android.

Free Fire weekly agenda: all content

Below we offer you the complete list of the news that you can enjoy in Free Fire during the next few days.

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 | Wheel of luck and preorder now

Thursday, December 30, 2021 | Super Roulette

Friday, December 31, 2021 | The apocalypse returns and special bonus

Saturday, January 1, 2022 | Luck royale discount, launch of the elite pass and Don Cuack discount

Monday, January 3, 2022 | Magic Roulette: Winter Soldier

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 | Diamond Royale and Emote Reload