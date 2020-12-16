Free Fire: weekly schedule from December 16 to 22

We tell you all the news and events that arrive this week from December 16 to 22 Free Fire, now available on iOS and Android mobiles.

A couple of weeks ago, Garena surprised us by confirming Cristiano Ronaldo’s collaboration on Free Fire. That’s right, the footballer is a playable character in the game and we have already been able to enjoy an event in which he has shone with all his splendor. Even so, we will now focus on this week that kicks off along with various surprises and content updates to keep Garena’s title constantly evolving.

Below we will tell you the news that will arrive from this Wednesday, December 16 until next Tuesday, the 22nd as we did last week, marked by the availability of the Cristiano Ronaldo Memory Box and the Night Party. We also remind you that you have a piece in which we explain how to get diamonds for free and easily in the iOS and Android versions.

Free Fire Weekly Agenda: Events and Challenges

This week is marked by the farewell to the Legendary Warriors incubator and the availability of a new one starting Saturday. In addition, the Magic Roulette with the special cybernetic aspects will be available this Wednesday the 16th, but they are not the only news, as you can see. We leave you detailed here each of these days along with a small key description



