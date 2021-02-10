Free Fire: weekly schedule February 10 – 16

We tell you all the news and events that arrive this week from February 10 to 16, 2021 to Free Fire, now available on iOS and Android mobiles.

This week will conclude with the celebration of the most loving event of the year: Valentine’s Day. We can enjoy it in various games and one of them is the one that concerns us today: Free Fire. Garena’s work has not stopped growing in recent months and it seems that he has no intention of stopping. With a strategy based on constant updates, special events that follow one after another and collaborations with anime like Shingeki no Kyojin (scheduled for next March), there is no doubt that Free Fire is a success. Below we explain all the news that arrive these days as part of the weekly agenda that begins this Wednesday the 10th with various surprises and content updates.

As in the case of last week, this time the news starts from this Wednesday, February 10 and extends until the next day 16. In general, they focus on providing a series of discounts in incubators, in welcoming the event Valentine’s Day and the so-called “Beast in love” as a great novelty. We will tell you everything without further delay and we also remind you that you have a piece in which we explain how to get diamonds for free and easily in the iOS and Android versions.

Free Fire Weekly Agenda: Events and Challenges

This week is marked by the arrival of Valentine’s Day, something that marks various aspects such as the Incubator and the discounts that we can find in it. We leave you detailed here each of these days along with a small key description:

Wednesday February 10: Discount: Los Gangbangers Box

Thursday, February 11: Discount on Weapons Incubator with special skins.

Friday, February 12: Tier Shops, Katana Refill and Valentine’s Discount.

Saturday February 13: Discount: Time Travelers and Love Gift Box.

Monday, February 15: New incubator and emote reload.

Tuesday, February 16: Discount: spiritual priesthood.