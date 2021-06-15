Free Fire: weekly agenda from June 16 to 22 with magic roulette

Free Fire outlines the contents of the weekly agenda scheduled between June 16 and 22. Increase your inventory size with new cosmetics. Free Fire confirms the contents planned in its new weekly agenda. Garena’s popular free to play highlights which items will be available to players between June 16 and June 22. You can access various discounts and promotions with which to fatten your inventory of cosmetics.

Free Fire weekly planner

Wednesday June 16: Discount on weapons royale and beach sunrise recharge

Thursday June 17: new incubator

Friday June 18: Amethyst Sabretooth Magic Roulette

Saturday June 19: Nutcracker Refill

Monday June 21: phoenix katana

Tuesday June 22: Mythical Paradise

The agenda stands out for the magic roulette on Friday, June 18, centered on Sabretooth Amethyst, something that fans of Free Fire will immediately recognize. We won’t have to wait long for the usual recharge. A day later, on June 19, the nutcracker will arrive. Do not miss these opportunities.

Do you want to keep up to date with what is happening in the Free Fire universe? Do not worry. Through our news section you will find out what is happening around them. The most popular content comes through the free reward codes. By redeeming them you will receive items in your inventory at no additional cost.

The agenda lands in the same month that the Revolution update arrived. The vending machine was one of the things that received the most adjustments: “We added more items to the vending machine so that it has enough to support needs in battle. We also added personal purchase limits on some of the more valuable consumables and items to avoid that the players collect profits at the end of the game, “explained the editor. Know the complete notes in this link.