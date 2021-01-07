Free Fire | Weekly agenda from January 6 to 12

We tell you all the news and events that come to Free Fire this week from January 6 to 12, now available on iOS and Android mobile devices.

We have already reached January and with it we have left behind a week marked by various special New Year’s events and more in Free Fire. This does not mean that the news in Garena’s game ceases, as the company continues with its efforts to expand the player base of battle royale for iOS and Android more and more. Therefore, below we will tell you what we can expect to find in the title this week, in addition to remembering that you can consult our guide on how to get diamonds easily and for free.

Free Fire Weekly Agenda: Events and Challenges

This first week of January 2021 is marked by a series of discounts, recharges and a magic roulette that for now remains a mystery. According to Garena, on his official Twitter account: “The first agenda for 2021 is loaded with emotion, content and surprises.” Therefore, we are going to discover what they are about on each of the days that make up this week, which will end on the following Tuesday, at which time it will restart and we can find new events, discounts and more in Free Fire:

Wednesday, January 6: Recharge 3 Kings.

Thursday, January 7: Mystery Box and Lotus Empress Discount.

Friday, January 8: Shark Recharge.

Saturday January 9: Magic Roulette ¿?

Monday, January 11: Diamond Royale, Pet Refill and Gang Discount.

Tuesday, January 12: Enrich your collection and Discount on Pets.

On the other hand, from Garena they have announced a new collaboration with an anime, as they already did a while ago with Kimetsu no Yaiba. In this case the chosen one is One Punch Man, which will arrive soon and will allow us to obtain exclusive skins, as well as other details that are still a mystery but that the company in charge of the game promise that they will “announce soon”.