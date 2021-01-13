Free Fire | Weekly agenda from January 13 to 18

We tell you all the news and events that come to Free Fire this week from January 13 to 18, now available on iOS and Android mobile devices.

We are already in the middle of January and we have left behind a week marked by various special events in Free Fire such as the announcement of the collaboration with the manganime One Punch Man. Garena’s game will receive even more news and changes this week that ends to start in order to continue expanding the player base of battle royale for iOS and Android more and more. For all this and without further delay, below we tell you what we can expect to see and play in the title this week, in addition to remembering that you can consult our guide on how to get diamonds for free and quite easily.

Free Fire Weekly Agenda: Events and Challenges

This week in mid-January 2021 is mainly marked by a series of discounts, recharges and a new incubator focused on skins and special weapons. Garena indicates in his official Twitter account, in the post that we leave you attached and in which they do the classic review of the week that we are about to start: “This week is full of action! Take advantage of the discount on Armas Royale to get the new M4A1-Genos, plus a new incubator and web events! ”. We are going to discover how each of the days that make up this week are composed, which will end on the following Tuesday as usual, at which time a new week will begin again in Free Fire and we can find new events.

Wednesday January 13: Discount on Royale M4A1-GENOS weapons

Thursday, January 14: Incubator and Recharge Discount.

Friday, January 15: Bank of Bermuda and Discount: Boxing Champion.

Monday, January 17: New incubator and makeup refill.

Tuesday, January 18: Yes! Available in store.

“Get ready to become a hero!” We are urged from the official Free Fire account to present the collaboration with One Punch Man that will arrive soon. To be able to enjoy this special event, we will have to visit the new interface that is present in the title to complete various challenges and thus obtain various rewards in the form of new skins for our character and items such as tables, parachutes and much more.