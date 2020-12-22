Free Fire | Weekly agenda from December 23 to 29

We tell you all the news and events that come to Free Fire this week from December 23 to 29, now available on iOS and Android mobiles.

After experiencing the event of the collaboration with Cristian Ronaldo in Free Fire, Garena presents the new weekly contents of its popular Battle Royale F2P for iOS and Android mobiles, a week full of surprises and news that keep the title in constant evolution and add new challenges to keep your players busy for hours and hours of play. Thus, this Christmas week, the 3-in-1 Incubator, the Sphere Refill and the Gloo Refill, seasonal discounts and the Lucky Wheel loaded with incredible prizes arrive as great news.

Free Fire: how to get the Cristiano Ronaldo skin

Below we detail all the Free Fire news that will arrive from this Wednesday, December 16 until next Tuesday, December 29, as we did last week with Magic Roulette and New Incubator, among other surprises. Let’s also remember that you can consult our guide on how to get diamonds in Free Fire for free on both iOS and Android.

Free Fire Weekly Agenda: Events and Challenges

This week is marked by the arrival of new Christmas-style content, especially in rewards such as appearances and character skins. In addition, Sphere Refills and Gloo Refills will also be available along with numerous discounts on all kinds of items. Starting tomorrow, the 3-in-1 Incubator will also be available.

Wednesday, December 23: 3-in-1 Incubator and Sphere Refill.

Thursday December 23: Lucky roulette, seasonal discount and winter bell box.

Friday, December 24: Royale Discount of the day and Gloo Recharge.

Saturday, December 25: Discount on medal package.

Monday, December 27: Vehicle recharge and Chrono prior access.

Tuesday, December 28: Magic Roulette, Discount: Legendary Warriors and pre-reservation of the Elite Pass.



