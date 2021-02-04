Free Fire Update February 2021 | Project Cobra Patch Note

We leave you the complete Free Fire Cobra Project patch notes detailed so you can discover what news comes to the free Garena battle royale.

The Cobra Project is finally available in Free Fire, so we can now enjoy all the news that it brings to all versions of the game. Garena has shared an official post in which we find the complete patch notes, which we leave you below so that you can know in detail everything that comes to the free battle royale that is succeeding all over the world. As you know, it is available for both iOS and Android.

Full Project Cobra Patch Notes – Free Fire

Squads Duel – Ranked

Season 5 – A new Ranked season will be available from February 5 to April 14

Hours: 3:00 MX | 6:00 ARG – CL

Description: “Squad Duel – Ranked Season 5 is here! Rank up to Gold III or higher to receive the exclusive reward: Gold MP5!”

Map Based Shop – Squad Duel Adjustment

Description: “Since we adjusted the Dueling Squads store in Season 4, we’ve received feedback that they missed the MP40 and MP5. In Season 5, we’re introducing a new store system where payers will activate different sets of stores in different maps. This way, most of your favorite weapons will be available to you in Duel Squads. ”

There will be two sets of stores available: Bermuda / Bermuda Remastered Store and Kalahari Store

New Item – Mystery Box

Available: for Squads Duel – Classic

Description: “The Mystery Box is designed to give the losing team a chance to return to fight, giving the buyer the opportunity to obtain a high-level weapon from the box. Players will receive 3 items inside each Mystery Box and can choose one of them to take into battle. Come try your luck! “