Free Fire, the most downloaded mobile game in 2020

According to the App Annie platform, specialist in statistics from the mobile universe, Free Fire was the most downloaded game of the year in 2020. The battle royale, which had already achieved this achievement in 2019, is consecrated in the second year in a row, emplacando a series records in active players and views on social networks.

In 2020, the Garena title peaked at 100 million active players simultaneously, in addition to becoming a reference on YouTube when viewed over 72 billion times and becoming the third most watched game on the platform, surpassing an impressive mark of 100 billion total views.

Much of this drive that Free Fire has undergone in recent years was caused by the consolidation of the game on the eSports scene, especially with the rise of the Free Fire Continental Series, a worldwide tournament that registered 2.5 million simultaneous viewers at the end of 2020. In addition , the game has countless championships of lesser expression, but that carry the professional and competitive experience for the public.

The popularity of battle royale led to the commitment to numerous partnerships, resulting in thematic events of La Casa de Papel, DJ KSHMR and the recent appearance of Chrono, character of the player Cristiano Ronaldo.

Currently, Free Fire ranks top in the Action category on iOS platforms and has more than 500 million downloads on Android devices only.