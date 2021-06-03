Free Fire: Team Solid And Codashop Join In An Unprecedented Partnership

Free Fire: The victorious Team Solid team is changing its name! The traditional Free Fire team joined the multinational payment method Coda Payments and will now compete in the LBFF with the new name of Team Coda Solid!

Coda already had a lot of involvement with the competitive scene, monthly holding the Codashop Global Series tournament in different modalities. With this, the team benefits from the support of a gaming office ready to support games such as Mobile Legends, PUBG Mobile and Clash Royale, with the right to a mansion that houses digital influencers in São Paulo!

The next LBFF season starts this month, and Team Coda Solid will keep its winning base from series B, with Luiza “Croft” Trindade as coach and stars like Vitor “Vitinxp” Silva, the series B MVP, as reinforcement. The squad also includes Victor “Pão” Pereira, Guilherme “Neyzzin” Villela, Lucas “Peczin” Medeiros, Yan “Maroto” Lucas, Vitor “Vitinxp” Silva, and William “Qualy” Bittencourt.

