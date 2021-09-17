Free Fire September 17, 2021; All Free Rewards

Free Fire: We tell you what are all the free reward codes for Free Fire on September 17, 2021 for this battle royale on iOS and Android. One more day, we found in Free Fire a new batch of daily reward codes that are used to obtain items such as diamonds, skins, loot boxes, characters and more for free. Here we leave you with today’s list, which includes the rewards for this Friday, September 17, in addition to reminding you of the method to redeem them.

You also have several pieces available in which we explain details of Free Fire such as how to get memory fragments (to level up our character for free), the V for verified for our profile or a detailed list with flag codes to customize our name.

Free Fire: September 17th Reward Codes

GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q

EV4S – 2C7M – MA52

WDYM-TRUW-FU34

M5MPQVB-RFGQ

84J9-EYTY-FSMV

2BEM-BE4T-XU4P

4MZJ-669A-XEEU

BQ36-7997-2QVT

JX5N-QCM7-U5CH

VDVC-THUM-TEYK

PR59-EZW4-HSZ9

X59F – 7V69‑87MA

ZRJA-PH29-4KV5: Priestess Fox Surfboard

WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q: Fury Senior Package (30 days)

FF10-JA1Y-ZNYN: New Years Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes)

FU9C-GS4Q-9P4E: AK Flaming Dragon Aspect (30 days)

MCPG-SP5K-KUZR: 2x Large Loot Box of Loot Weapons

N366-CU6U-P95B – 5 Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Boxes

H87Q-8WPF-YZHM – 1x Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Box

FFSH-OPEE-7BX2: Wasteland Vault

MCPM-R6PN-GBEQ: 2 Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Boxes

FFSH-OPEE-7BX2: Wasteland Vault (Indonesia server)

4MZJ-669A-XEEU: 1x MP40 New Years Weapon Loot Box (Europe)

BQ36-7997-2QVT: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Box (Europe)

X59F-7V69-87MA: 1x MP40 New Years Weapon Loot Box (Europe)

GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q: 3 Ancient Weapon Loot (Europe)

FF10-7NQ4-X9U3: Pumpkin Warrior (above) and 1x Star Soul Weapons Loot Box (Indonesia)

MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG: 2x Valentine’s Gun Loot Box (Singapore)

WFGR-W9J7-CKJQ: 1x Large Loot Box of Loot Weapons (NA / US / SAC)

MCPG-PJ2A-9W9J: 2 Boxes of Swallowtail Weapon Loot (Singapore)

GY52-RK7A-TA5R: 1x Hysteria Weapon Loot Box (NA / US / SAC)

WDYM-TRUW-FU34: 2 Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Boxes, 2 Incubator Coupons, and 2 Diamond Royale Coupons (Europe)

JX5N-QCM7-U5CH: 1x M1014 Howl Underground Loot Box (Europe)

VDVC-THUM-TEYK: 1x MP40 New Years Weapon Loot Box (Europe)