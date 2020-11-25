Free Fire: Program from 25 November to 1 December

We tell you all the news and events that arrive this week from November 25 to December 1 Free Fire, now available on iOS and Android mobiles.

We are about to welcome the month of December. It seems incredible, but the year 2020 has flown by and we are close to finishing it to make way for 2021. Even so, there is still much to do and play. After spending a month of November marked by the arrival of the new generation of consoles, this week in which we find ourselves is marked by Black Friday and the following Cyber ​​Monday. Specifically, in Garena Free Fire we will also find varied discounts to acquire various in-game items at a discount.

Here we tell you everything we know as we did last week. We also remind you that you have a piece in which we explain how to get diamonds for free and easily in the iOS and Android versions.

Free Fire Weekly Agenda: Events and Challenges

This week is marked by the return of the Headhunter and by Cyber ​​Monday and the discounts it provides. An example of this saving that we can make is focused on the Tables, but also on numerous and attractive skins. We leave you detailed here each of these days along with a small key description:

Wednesday November 25: Recharge M1887 and discount on the pack to 25 diamonds instead of the usual 35.

Thursday November 26: Headhunter: “Eliminate more, evolve more”

Friday, November 27: M1014-Red Apocalypse Returns, Recharge and Discount on Tables.

Saturday, November 28: One-day Royale Discount and Pre-order now the skillet with special Japanese demon type design.

Monday, November 30: Recharge with Style, Groza-FFCS and Cyber-Monday Discounts

Tuesday, December 1: Launch of the new Elite Pass “Spirits of Oblivion”

On the other hand, it should be remembered that in a few days the final of FFCC will arrive, which will feature a luxury host, Kelly, and we will be able to win various rewards by enjoying the live broadcast.



