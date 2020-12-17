Free Fire | Operation Chrono and Cristiano Ronaldo: date

We explain what we know about Operation Chrono and the special skin of Cristiano Ronaldo (CR7) from Free Fire; now available for iOS and Android.

This week in Free Fire is marked by nothing more and nothing less than the arrival of the character of Cristiano Ronaldo to the game. We can obtain his skin if we participate in Operation C.H.R.O.N.O., a special event that takes place throughout this Saturday, December 19 in the title for Garena’s iOS and Android mobile devices. Here we tell you everything we know about it to get a good number of rewards among which are skins, diamonds and more.

Free Fire Operation Chrono: date and characteristics

Date: Saturday, December 19

It is an event that has already been present for several days in Free Fire but that will have its peak on December 19. As you will see, we will be able to obtain a good handful of rewards (with a very cyberpunk style) as well as Memory Medals that can be exchanged later to obtain the skin of Cristiano Ronaldo, who stars in this event.

Free Fire Operation Chrono: missions, game modes and rewards

Chrono Special Interface: Record Break

Chrono Rewards: Cyber ​​Bounty Hunter Special Skillet & Skin

About the map: vending machine

Log in for 5 days: get a special bike

Invite 1 friend: and get a special backpack and several diamonds

New game mode: in Cosmic Race or Running with Chrono we can join forces with a partner to show how we know how to drive on a motorcycle. From December 13 to 25.



