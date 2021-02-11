Free Fire on Android and iOS: minimum requirements

We tell you what are the minimum and recommended requirements to play Free Fire on iOS and Android mobile devices, in addition to the compatible ones.

As you know, Free Fire is a successful battle royale that we can play both on iOS and Android mobile devices, as emulated through PC, always for free. There are internal purchases in the application to obtain items such as diamonds (with which to buy other items), but it will always be optional, so we can enjoy Garena’s work every day without having to go through the box. Next we tell you what are the minimum and recommended requirements to move this title without problems on the device that we decide to play it. Also, we are now immersed in the middle of Project Cobra and an update is coming soon that will bring the collaboration with the Shingeki no Kyojin anime, so it is a great time to start our adventure in this game.

Minimum requirements to play Free Fire

Android

CPU: Quad-Core

RAM: 1GB

OS: Android 4.4 (Kitkat)

Free storage space: 600MB.

iOS

CPU: iPhone 6S +

RAM: 2GB

OS: iOS 12

Storage: 600MB

Pc

OS: Windows 7,8,10 (64 bit)

RAM: 4 GB

CPU: Core i3 2.4GHz

Storage space: 4 GB

Graphics Card: Intel HD Graphics 4000

Recommended requirements to play Free Fire

Android

CPU: Octa-Core

RAM: 2GB

OS: Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Storage: 1 GB

iOS

CPU: iPhone 8

RAM: 2GB

OS: iOS 13.3

Storage: 1 GB

Pc

OS: Windows 7,8,10 (64 bit)

RAM: 8 GB

CPU: Core i5 2.8GHz

Storage space: 4 GB

Graphics card: NVIDIA Geforce GTX 660.

From what you can see, in general terms it is not a game that requires very high requirements to move it well, so as soon as we have a decent mobile we can do it without problems. In fact, Garena’s title is specially designed to move on mobile devices, something that can be seen in its controls and in each of its sections.