Free Fire Offers Free DJ Alok Glasses Skins

Free Fire will once again be the meeting place for some big brands! After all, the Chilli Beans network, which specializes in sunglasses, will bring thousands of virtual frames inspired by the popular DJ Alok to the battle royale free to play, more specifically in the Alok Tech In Style collection!

The action will take place in-game between today, the 23rd, and the 27th of September, and the thousands of skins distributed will be completely free! Just visit any physical Chilli Beans store, scan the promotional QR Code there, register on the promotion page and then confirm your choices with the local seller.

The generated code will arrive via email, and you will need to redeem it within the game to enable the new look in the lobby. By the way, if you like the style of the glasses in the game, you can also buy them in real life at Chilli Beans stores, both virtual and physical, as they were relaunched earlier this month, with the price ranging from R$ 259, 00 and BRL 999.00.

According to Caito Maia, founder and CEO of Chilli Beans, “Alok Tech In Style is a collection not only inspired by the gaming world, but made for it. We understand that games have their own universe, very vast, and still unexplored. This partnership with Free Fire is a symbol of a new moment in which we decided to take our pieces beyond physical stores”.

What did you think of this partnership? Will you wear DK Alok’s glasses in Free Fire and in real life? Comment below!