Free Fire Nobru Cup: see schedule and how to watch it live

The Nobru Cup, an amateur Free Fire tournament organized by streamer and professional player Bruno “Nobru” Góes, begins this Friday (31). The championship gathers 18 teams and distributes the total prize of R $ 50 thousand.

The games take place on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, starting at 18h in Brasília time. The grand final is scheduled for August 23, 2020 at Arena Corinthians. All matches are broadcast live on Nobru’s YouTube channels and through the Twitch TV live app. Below, see the format, teams and schedule of the Nobru Cup.

Free Fire is a Battle Royale game from Garena available for download on Android phones and iPhone (iOS), and on PC through emulators, such as LD Player, BlueStacks and MSI App Player. The Nobru Cup is a tournament with the purpose of revealing new talents from the professional competitive scenario.

Participating teams

The Nobru Cup has 18 invited teams divided into three groups: A, B and C. The tournament has popular competitive organizations, such as LOUD, BDL, Deuses, Los Grandes, paiN Gaming and KaBuM. But just as it happens in tournaments parallel to the Brazilian Free Fire League (LBFF) and the World Free Fire Championship, some teams use other names to represent their organizations due to the exclusive contract with Garena for official tournaments. See below the participating teams and their respective groups.

Format

The Nobru Cup will be divided into two stages: group stage and grand final. The group stage has 18 invited teams divided into three groups with six teams each. For three weeks, each group will play a total of 24 games. At the end of the stage, the four with the highest scores from each group qualify for the grand final. The score for each team consists of the number of kills and the position on the table.

In the grand final, the 12 classified teams compete for four falls a day during the 21st, 22nd and 23rd of August. In this step, the accumulated points referring to the previous phase are zeroed and the model adopted is the running points. In the final, the score of each team is influenced by the number of kills and the positioning of the table.



