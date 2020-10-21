Free Fire: new weekly schedule from October 21 to 27

We tell you all the news and events that arrive this week from October 21 to October 27 to Free Fire; Halloween, Day of the Dead, magic roulette and much more.

October is synonymous with Halloween and therefore many games are preparing to receive special events set in this terrifying holiday. Garena Free Fire is not far behind and proposes a week full of special events that we can enjoy within the game in these days before the end of the month. Next we tell you everything we have to do about it as we did in the week of October 7 to 12. In addition, we detail that Garena’s title recently received a complete update that adds several new features. On the other hand, we explain how to get diamonds for free and easily both in the iOS and Android versions.

Free Fire Weekly Agenda: Events and Challenges

Once again, this week comes with several new special skins and new events such as reloads, as well as discounts on various weapons, K’s, and medal packs, among other things. We leave you detailed here each of these days along with a small key description:

Wednesday October 21: Katana recharge and Discount on parachute

Thursday, October 22: Discount on royale weapons, Reload only 1 diamond and Bag of sweets

Friday October 23: Meeting of the Beyond

Saturday October 24: Magic Roulette: Blue Flame Dragon and Gold Recharge

Monday, October 26: Lucky roulette and K Discount

Tuesday, October 27: Happy Halloween Refill and Medal Pack Discount

On the other hand, we remember that on the 24th we will be able to win a special Booyah Day backpack and board by completing the missions in the game and logging in. Plus, the Space Legends are back and we can get hold of these special Star Skins until the 26th.



