Free Fire: New Ar Semi Automatic Weapon

We tell you all the news and surprises that are coming soon to Free Fire, the successful title now available on iOS and Android mobile devices.

Garena’s action battle royale Free Fire continues to be a huge success. Its developers know this and for this reason they are constantly looking for ways to keep it updated and with events (such as Netflix’s La Casa de Papel). Here we detail the main novelties that will arrive “soon”, such as the Ar Semi Automatic weapon, a new Start Island and, in general, various adjustments to the weapons. In addition, we remind you that we indicate a series of tips to obtain free diamonds.

Free Fire will receive a series of changes and news

To begin with, the new “Ar Semi Automatic – Parfal” weapon that will arrive “soon” is characterized by having high power and low rate of fire, as well as having medium to long range. Therefore, it is ideally suited to any type of medium combat that does not require being face to face with the enemy or aiming at it from a very significant distance. Speaking of weaponry, the new patch will also include various weapon adjustments. These include the following:

KAR98K Biometric Sight: Aim Assist Radius -35%

Plasma: Accurate shots 4 to 6 and Shot with movement -11%

M14 Core of Rage: Fire Speed ​​-11%

M14: Base damage 58 to 59 and minimum damage from 30 to 25.



