Free Fire MAX On Android And iOS: All Compatible Cell Phones

We review the main requirements to enjoy the premium version of the popular battle royale on Apple and Android mobiles. Free Fire MAX is the premium version of Garena’s popular battle royale, a video game that is becoming a phenomenon of the genre on mobile platforms with real legions of players around the world. And there are many advantages of this new version compared to the original, betting on offering a better gaming experience in general, with better graphic effects, Ultra HD resolutions on compatible screens and more, in addition to offering Firelink technology with cross-play and cross-save with the standard version of Garena Free Fire. Let’s see which devices are compatible with this new improved version of Free Fire.

Mobile requirements for Garena Free Fire MAX

“Free Fire MAX is exclusively designed to deliver a premium Battle Royale experience. Enjoy a wide variety of exciting game modes alongside Free Fire players through Firelink technology. Experience combat like never before with Ultra HD resolutions and stunning effects. Ambush and shoot… there is only one objective: to survive and be the last one standing ”, we can read in his official description.

Thanks to Firelink technology, you can use the same account to play Free Fire MAX and Free Fire without any problem. This means that your progress and your collections will be maintained in both applications, plus you can play all game modes together with Free Fire players, no matter which application they are using.

Compatible iOS Devices

Any iOS device is compatible with Free Fire MAX as long as it meets the following requirements:

iPhone: Requires iOS 11.0 or later.

IPad: Requires iPadOS 11.0 or later.

iPod touch: Requires iOS 11.0 or later.

Compatible Android Devices

The Android mobile or tablet must meet the following requirements:

64 Bit Architecture

1.8 GHZ – 2.0 GHZ processor (Equivalent to Snapdragon 600 series)

2 GB of RAM