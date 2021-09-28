Free Fire Max: How To Download And Play for Free On PC (Windows) And Mac

Free Fire Max: We tell you the options you have available to download and play Free Fire Max for free, the new improved version, on PC (Windows) and Mac. The day has finally come and Free Fire Max is now available to download on iOS and Android mobile devices. It is a new and improved version that is released globally and has a significant revision in graphics and several of the game’s functions. It will have a complete synchronization with the base game thanks to Firelink technology, so we can continue with our game at the right point where we left it in the base version of this successful battle royale. Below we expand the information about it by telling you in detail how you can enjoy the title also on PC and Mac.

How to download and play for free on PC and Mac

Download and install the BlueStacks emulator on your PC

Complete the Google login to access the Play Store / Apple Store or save this step for something later

Search for Garena Free Fire MAX in the search bar in the upper right corner

Click to install the game from the search results section

(In case you skipped step 2 at the time) Now complete the Google login to install Free Fire MAX

Click the game icon on the home screen

And now you can start playing!

At the bottom of the BlueStacks page they remind us that when playing Garena Free Fire MAX on PC through this emulator we will not have to worry about whether our iOS or Android mobile device is compatible: Garena Free Fire MAX improvements do not affect the performance of your games. Enjoy stable and smooth gaming sessions without having to worry about battery drain, mobile data drain, coverage problems or lack of internal storage. “