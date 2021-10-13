Free Fire Kicks Off Venom There Will Be Carnage Special Event; rewards and dates

Free Fire: The crossover between Free Fire and Venom: There will be Carnage will take place between October 13 and 24. Get your exclusive free cosmetics. Free Fire, Garena’s popular free-to-play battle royale, premieres this October 13 its promotional event with Venom: There will be Matanza. The new Marvel and Sony Pictures production will star in a multitude of cosmetics at no additional cost to the game community. Remember that it is available on iOS and Android devices. At the top of this news you will see its spectacular reveal trailer.

Free Fire and Venom are already one

Between October 13 and 24 you can participate in missions and challenges that will earn you customization items, as well as other bonuses for just logging in. The biggest day of the event will be October 16, when the Venom backpack will be offered to all players as an exclusive reward.

The event will allow you to create “your own symbiote” with the Embrace the Chaos event. The chosen cosmetics are of all kinds: backpack, plane skins, loot boxes, custom helmets … you can even dress up as Venom. Receiving some will require successfully completing challenges within matches.

“This collaboration with Venom marks a milestone for both us and our gaming community. This character is a true reflection of the gameplay of Free Fire (creating chaos and eliminating your enemies to survive) and part of our commitment to our players is to offer memorable experiences, ”said Harold Teo, Product Manager at Garena. The agreement has been successfully completed thanks to the negotiation of UTA, a representation agency, with Sony Pictures itself.

Venom: Habrá Matanza is scheduled to premiere in Spanish cinemas on October 15. In a press release, the company points out that Free Fire fans “keep their eyes open during the projection so as not to miss any of the references” to the video game. Yes, Garena will be in the movie somehow.