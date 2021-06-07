Free Fire | June 2021 Update; Dates, Times

Free Fire: The June 2021 update in Free Fire adds a multitude of content and improvements to Garena’s popular battle royale on iOS and Android devices. Free Fire is gearing up for its next big update. The June 8 patch will add a number of new content to Garena’s success, such as an equippable weapon, new ranks, and more. In this piece we will tell you what you must take into account to take action.

June Patch in Free Fire: main contents

The highlight of this round of content goes through the Mini UZI. The classic submachine gun will appear in players’ inventory as an equippable weapon in all game modes. It is expected to dominate close range combat thanks to its high rate of fire. Of course, you must control its recoil.

New items will be added to the vending machine and more slots for grenades. Nor can we forget the new top rank: Grand Master. Those who are used to playing in squad duels will be able to aim for a new competitive echelon.

A new favorite game mode is also added: Pet Battle. Scientists have become peculiar animals that must work to return to their human state. Of course, there will be impostors who will pretend to help … Whose side are you on?

Date, timetables and maintenance of the new update

Then we leave you with the hours that the maintenance will take. Once finished you can access the game with the patch already applied. It depends on the country you are in, it will be between June 7 and 8; in Spain it will take place between 06:00 and 13:50 on June 8.

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): from 06:00 to 13:50

Spain (Canary Islands): from 05:00 to 12:50

Argentina: from 01:00 to 08:50

Bolivia: from 00:00 to 07:50

Brazil: from 01:00 to 08:50

Chile: from 01:00 to 08:50

Colombia: from 23:00 to 06:50

Costa Rica: from 22:00 to 05:50

Cuba: from 01:00 to 08:50

Ecuador: from 23:00 to 06:50

El Salvador: from 22:00 to 05:50

United States (Washington D.C.): from 01:00 to 08:50

Guatemala: from 22:00 to 05:50

Honduras: from 22:00 to 05:50

Mexico: from 23:00 to 06:50

Nicaragua: from 22:00 to 05:50

Panama: from 23:00 to 06:50

Paraguay: from 01:00 to 08:50

Peru: from 23:00 to 06:50

Puerto Rico: from 00:00 to 07:50

Dominican Republic: from 01:00 to 08:50

Uruguay: from 01:00 to 08:50

Venezuela: from 00:00 to 07:50

United States (PT): from 9:00 p.m. to 4:50 a.m.